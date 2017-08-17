Mayor: Columbus won’t remove memorial to Civil War dead

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

2:07 Columbus, Phenix City weather for August 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald

1:16 Mayor Tomlinson responds to Confederate flag removal in Linwood Cemetery

0:30 Raw video: Scenes from inside Christ the King Catholic Church after fire

1:45 High School Football Preview: Hardaway Hawks

2:08 Parishioners react after fire strikes Christ the King Catholic Church in Pine Mountain

1:28 "Please Be Courteous, Walk Your Wheels" reminders appear on downtown sidewalks

0:41 Answers to solar eclipse questions you're too embarrassed to ask

2:24 Aunt of homicide victim says he was funny man with passion for skateboarding