Motorcycle catches fire during the Fountain City Parade

More Videos 1:00 Two alleged killers appear in Magistrate Court Pause 1:52 Gracie Murphree talks about justice centers. 3:25 Flesh eating bacteria survivor shares her story at luncheon 2:01 Go behind-the-scenes of the Dandy Dozen photo shoot 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:35 Company sets goal of raising $1.25 million for United Way 1:29 Carver sideline goes wild after opening touchdown return against Columbus High 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 7:11 Biggest news from Auburn at SEC Media Days? Jason and Jordan have you covered 0:26 Watch as coyotes roam Windsor Park neighborhood Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mortorcycle in Fountain City Parade catches fire A parade motorcycle entry with the Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club caught fire in the 1200 block of Broadway. Columbus Motor Squad officer quickly extinguished the flames, which reached about 15 feet A parade motorcycle entry with the Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club caught fire in the 1200 block of Broadway. Columbus Motor Squad officer quickly extinguished the flames, which reached about 15 feet Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

A parade motorcycle entry with the Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club caught fire in the 1200 block of Broadway. Columbus Motor Squad officer quickly extinguished the flames, which reached about 15 feet Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer