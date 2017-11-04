More Videos

Latest News

Motorcycle catches fire during the Fountain City Parade

By Robin Trimarchi

rtrimarchi@ledger-enquirer.com

November 04, 2017 11:50 AM

A 2002 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle riding in line with the Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club caught fire during the Fountain City Parade along the 1200 block of Broadway Saturday.

Columbus Police Motor Squad officers used small fire extinguishers to contain the flames that had engulfed the front of the motorcycle and were reaching about 15 feet high. Motor Squad officers carry small extinguishers on their department motorcycles.

The crowd lining the street quickly dispersed, and no one was injured. The driver of the motorcycle was not injured.

