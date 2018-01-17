JR Allen Parkway bridge among 82 road closures in Columbus

More Videos 1:02 Soldiers direct traffic as cars skid and slide across I-185 Pause 0:31 Snow arrives in the Chattahoochee Valley. Share your photos, video with us 0:45 Watch as driver slides through turn, others sit and spin 2:51 Columbus, Phenix City weather for Jan. 17 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 0:19 Chief Watson Bryan Watson on Marriott's laundry room fire 0:52 Watch as motorists encounter icy hill on Manchester Expressway 1:19 She's the new Muscogee County School Board chairwoman 1:08 Front Avenue amphitheater becomes downtown sledding attraction 1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin 0:29 Snow falls overnight on Columbus Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

13th Street overpass remains closed 13th Street between Fifth Avenue and 10th Avenue, the west and east cross streets, remains closed Wednesday afternoon with large stretches of ice after overnight snow and freezing temperatures created hazardous road conditions throughout the city 13th Street between Fifth Avenue and 10th Avenue, the west and east cross streets, remains closed Wednesday afternoon with large stretches of ice after overnight snow and freezing temperatures created hazardous road conditions throughout the city Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer

13th Street between Fifth Avenue and 10th Avenue, the west and east cross streets, remains closed Wednesday afternoon with large stretches of ice after overnight snow and freezing temperatures created hazardous road conditions throughout the city Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer