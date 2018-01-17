JR Allen Parkway bridge among 82 road closures in Columbus

The Department of Public Works announced around noon Wednesday that 82 roads are closed in Columbus, including the JR Allen Parkway bridge headed into Phenix City.
The bridge on JR Allen Parkway was closed following a wreck involving a tractor-trailer, Columbus Police Maj. Charles Kennedy said. No one was seriously injured.
Many bridges and overpasses are iced over, authorities stated.
"Driving on them is very treacherous," Kennedy said. "When they travel across the bridge, they just need to keep their foot off the gas and just let the vehicle roll across the bridge."
With more than 60 Columbus wrecks reported on Wednesday, Kennedy urged drivers to stay off the roadway unless it's absolutely necessary.
"Road crews are out trying to do everything they can to put sand on the roads to make the roads passable, but the roads are still dangerous, slick," he said. "We are just encouraging people to stay off the road unless they just absolutely have to be on the road."
Here is the full list of road closures:
- Thirteen Street & Tenth Avenue
- Victory Drive and Engineer Drive
- Fifth Street & Eighth Avenue
- Bridges on River Road to County Line
- Moon Road at Whittlesey Road
- Bridge on St. Mary’s Road near Interstate 185
- Bridge on Warm Springs Connector
- Auburn Avenue
- Wynnton Road in front of museum
- Williams Road Bridge near Interstate 185
- 13th Street Bridge to Phenix City
- 13th Street Bridge barricaded from 10th Avenue to Fifth Avenue
- University Avenue
- Veterans Parkway at 8th Street
- Manchester Expressway at Woodruff Road
- Dogwood Drive at Countryside Drive
- Bridge on Steam Mill Road Road near Interstate 185
- St. Mary’s Road at Bunker Hill Road
- Green Forest Drive at Boxwood Boulevard
- Bridge on Brown Avenue
- Hubbard Road Bridge
- Whitesville Road Bridge
- Bridge on Buena Vista Road at Interstate 185
- Veterans Parkway at Airport Thruway
- St. Francis Avenue at Airport Thruway
- Schatulga Road at Dorsey Drive
- Veterans Parkway at Alexander Street
- Bridge on Veterans Parkway between St. Johns Way and 18th Street
- Beaver Run Road at Flat Rock Road
- Warms Springs Road at Hilton Avenue
- Airport Thruway at Whitesville Road
- 18th Street around Medical Center
- Sixth Avenue at 11th Street Avenue
- 10th Ave at Wynnton Road
- 13th Street at Buena Vista Road (Barricaded up to Wynnton Road)
- St. Mary’s Road at Longwood Lane
- Flat Rock Road at Milgen Road
- Vista Drive at Higgs Drive
- Forrest Road at Elm Drive
- Veterans Parkway at Cooper Creek Road
- Cusseta Road at Brown Avenue
- 10th Avenue and Ninth Street Railroad Tracks
- 5200 Miller Road
- Macon Road and Avalon Drive
- 3511 Schatulga Road
- Forrest Road at Brentwood
- Macon Road at Norris Road
- Nature Trail at Flat Shoals Road
- Second Avenue at 42nd and 44th
- 510 10th Street
- 10 Avenue at Midtown Pharmacy
- Hamilton Road at 38th Street
- Double Churches Road at North Lake Drive
- Buena Vista Road at the intersection of Morris Road and Andrews Road
- 13th Street at Warren Williams Road
- Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 17th Avenue
- 16th Street and Boulevard Street
- Norris Road at Edgewood Road
- River Rd. Bradley Park Drive
- Chalbena Avenue at Pollman Street
- Bland Street
- St. Mary’s Road at North Oakley Drive
- Veterans Parkway at Airport Thruway
- River Road at River Rock Way
- Jr. Allen Parkway at River Road
- Engineer Drive at Fort Benning Road
- Farr Road
- 13th St. Bridge barricaded between 10th Avenue and Fifth Avenue
- Williams Road and Hillbrook Drive
- Fortson Road at Country Place
- Emerson Road at Floyd Road
- Bradley Parkway and Bristol Boulevard
- 4570 St. Mary’s Road
- Bowman Street at Alton Street
- 8801 Macon Road (Turning lane)
- Leafmore Drive at Catalina Drive
- Weems Road at Moon Road
- Forest Avenue at intersection of 17th and 18th Street
- Double Churches Road at Britton Road
- Dogwood Drive between Buena Vista Road and St. Mary’s Road ( barricaded)
- 38th Street barricaded from Second Avenue to Manchester Expressway
- Milgen Road at Woodruff Farm Road
Sarah Robinson: 706-571-8622, @sarahR_92
