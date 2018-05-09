LSU Tigers pick up a commitment from a four-star recruit

Four-star offensive tackle Anthony Bradford (Muskeon, Michigan) committed to LSU on Wednesday. The commitment of the 6-foot-5, 320-pound Bradford gives LSU its 10th commitment in the Class of 2019.

“I want to thank every coach and school that recruited me, but unfortunately I can only attend one school,” Bradford tweeted in part. “At the [sic] time, I’d like to announce my commitment to Louisiana State University. I am excited to continue my academic and athletic career at such a great institution!”

Bradford made an official visit to LSU earlier this month. He had 12 FBS offers from schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State.

Bradford is as the seventh-best player from Michigan in the upcoming class and the 28th-ranked offensive tackle in the Class of 2019, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He becomes the fourth offensive lineman who has committed to the Tigers, joining five-star guard Kardell Thomas, three-star tackle Thomas Perry and three-star center Charles Turner.