Another professional athlete in Atlanta creates team-related Instagram controversy

In the days leading up to the NFL Draft, Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones sent the Atlanta fan base into a frenzy when he deleted all team-related photos from his Instagram. On Tuesday, it appears another Atlanta professional athlete has followed Jones’ lead.
Atlanta Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder has cleared his Instagram account of all Hawks-related posts and also unfollowed the Hawks’ Instagram page. Schroder’s revamped social media of Hawks photos comes at a time when his future with the team is very much in question.
According to Slam Magazine, Schroder “will meet with the Hawks in a week to discuss his future with the organization.” While speaking to media at a German Basketball Federation news conference on Monday, Schroder, 24, was candid about his frustrations with a Hawks franchise that is in the midst of a rebuild.
“I will be 25 in September, and of course you want to win a title sometime,” Schroder said according to heinnews’ David Hein. “In my prime — 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 — I want to compete. I cannot be second to last in the Eastern Conference. That’s why I will have the talks with the Atlanta Hawks.”
Schroder specifically told the German media he could imagine himself being traded to the Indiana Pacers or the Milwaukee Bucks.
“Of course, I have my thoughts and my friends with other teams,” Schroder said. “For example, Indiana wouldn’t be too bad. Milwaukee wouldn’t be too bad. Those are two teams where you can say the organization is going in the right direction.”
Schroder averaged a career-high 19.4 points along with 6.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per contest in his fifth season with the Hawks. The former first-round pick has three years and $46.5 million left on the contract he signed in October 2016.
Comments