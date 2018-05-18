Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm’s fishing trip ends with stop at medical center

When he’s not on the football field, Georgia rising sophomore quarterback Jake Fromm likes to spend his free time fishing.
As Fromm found out Thursday night, the hobby can be just as dangerous as lining up behind center.
Fromm got the treble hook on a fishing lure stuck in his left leg during a fishing trip with fellow University of Georgia student Jordan Rowe on Thursday. Rowe and Fromm made a visit to Cook Medical Center in Adel, Georgia, where the hook was removed.
Fromm, who led Georgia to 13 wins and a spot in the national championship game as a freshman, is an avid fisherman who shares his greatest catches on social media. This time, he happened to be the catch in question.
Fromm posted an Instagram photo after the incident Thursday night with the caption, “Works so good it hooks humans too.”
Comments