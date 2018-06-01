Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer qualifies to compete in major event of another sport

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher and 2015 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee John Smoltz’s talent on the diamond is well documented. On Thursday, Smoltz added another major athletic accomplishment that was not baseball related.
Smoltz shot a 3-under-par 69 and came out on top of a three-hole playoff at Planterra Ridge Golf Club in Peachtree City, Georgia, on Thursday. Thanks to Smoltz’s performance, the 51-year-old has qualified for the 2018 U.S. Senior Open.
Per GolfDigest.com, Smoltz got off to a hot start at Planterra Ridge, shooting 5-under after 12 holes before bogeying 13 and 16. The eight-time MLB All-Star double bogeyed the final hole of the playoff yet still earned the third and final spot in the Georgia qualifier.
The 2018 U.S. Senior Open is a four-day tournament that begins on June 28 at the Broadmoor in Colorado Springs. The tournament’s defending champion is Kenny Perry, who shot a 16-under-264 in 2017.
Along with his commentary duties with MLB Network and Fox, Smoltz has stayed busy with golf after retiring from baseball following the 2009 season. Among his various golf outings, Smoltz attempted unsuccessfully to qualify for the 2010 U.S. Open, and in 2011 he carded an 84 on the Nationwide Tour’s South Georgia Classic.
Comments