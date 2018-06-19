These three Atlanta Braves are sitting pretty after the latest All-Star vote update

With a little less than three weeks to go in the MLB All-Star vote, several Atlanta Braves players are in great position to represent the National League.
Three Atlanta Braves players — first baseman Freddie Freeman, outfielder Nick Markakis and shortstop Ozzie Albies — lead their positions in the fan vote to start the July 17 game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. In all, seven Braves appear in at least the top six in voting at their position upon MLB’s voting on Monday afternoon.
Freeman leads all National League players with 1,433,140 votes. Through 71 games, Freeman is hitting .337 with 15 home runs and 49 RBI. If the vote holds up, Freeman will be playing in his third All-Star game and his first since 2014.
Markakis leads all outfielders with 1,173,653 votes, with nearly 171,000 more votes than second-place Bryce Harper. Markakis boasts a .327 batting average with eight home runs and 44 RBI. Now in his 13th season at the major-league level, Markakis has never been selected to an All-Star Game.
Albies, meanwhile, has 915,736 votes, about 148,000 more votes than the Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez. Now in his second season, Albies leads MLB in extra-base hits (39) while hitting .251, knocking 16 home runs and tallying 41 RBI. This would be Albies' first All-Star Game appearance.
While these Braves lead their positions, there are several other Atlanta players in the running at their respective spots.
Dansby Swanson sits second in voting for shortstops but trails the San Francisco Giants’ Brandon Crawford by just more than 550,000 votes. Catcher Kurt Suzuki and third baseman Johan Camargo are third at their positions; among outfielders, Ronald Acuna is fifth and Ender Inciarte is sixth.
While the fans are pushing to get several Braves position players in the game, those selected will likely be joined by Braves pitchers. The National League coaching staff, led by Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, will select the pitchers for the team.
Voting for the 89th All-Star game remains open until Thursday, July 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
