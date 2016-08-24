Deonn Carter viewing set for Thursday at McMullen Funeral Home

A viewing for Deonn Carter, the Autistic shooting victim who died Saturday at Midtown Medical Center, will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McMullen Funeral Home.
On Friday, a funeral will be held 1 p.m. at Cascade Hills Church, where police, firefighters and other public servants are expected to be a part of the procession.
Carter was a Columbus High School graduate who worked at Piggly Wiggly and served as a deacon at Love Revolution Church. He was a friend to firefighters and police officers, whom he endeared with his uncanny ability to remember names and other personal details.
For more information about Carter, go to http://www.ledger-enquirer.com/latest-news/article97419587.html
Alva James-Johnson: 706-571-8521, @amjreporter
Comments