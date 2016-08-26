Deonn Carter remembered as an “angel” at celebration of life service

The funeral for Deonn Carter, the beloved Autistic shooting victim whose untimely death rocked the Columbus community, drew hundreds of public safety personnel to the Cascades Hills Church for a send-off fit for a fellow comrade.
Columbus Consolidated Government honor guards saluted as Carter’s family filed solemnly into the sanctuary. At the front was an opal blue casket draped with custom-made afghans from the Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. On top of the casket lay a floral arrangement accented with a firefighter’s helmet, a wide-brim police hat and a police badge.
Relatives seated in the front row included Carter’s mother Suzette Ragland; his father Freddie Carter; and his sister, Kamillia Carter. Bishop L.D. Skinner, Sr., the Rev. Adrian Chester and Pastor Chase Welch officiated the service, which was coordinated by McMullen Funeral Home.
Lt. Chuck Herlth, of the Columbus Fire and Emergency Services, could hardly hold back tears as he described Carter’s impact on the public safety community.
“If God sent an angel to walk among us, he would share loving kindness to everybody he met. That sounds like Deonn,” he said. “He would offer words of encouragement and support in times of trouble. Sounds like Deonn. He would take every opportunity to preach the word of the Lord to anyone who came around him at any time. And again, sounds like Deonn. The only thing Deonn was missing was his wings and I believe he’s got them now.”
Columbus Firefighter Benjamin Burdette said he met Carter while shopping at the Piggly Wiggly on River Road, where Deonn was a bagger and stocker. He said Deonn knew everyone in the police department, what stations and squads they belonged to, their families, and he would call to check on them every day.
“When Deon would call, we were able to forget the stresses of our day and just relax for a few minutes and talk with him,” he said. “He made us better people by loving us and we in turn loved others better.”
Burdette said on the day that “Deonn was called to be with the Lord,” he and his crew were at the hospital to present him with a special helmet on behalf of the fire department. The helmet tied together some of Carter’s favorite things such as the Georgia bulldog and a Christian cross. It had a tag designating Carter an honorary firefighter and chaplain.
“We were unable to present it to him,” Burdette said. “But we praise God for putting us there at that moment with his mother. We were able to comfort her at her most difficult time.”
At the end of the funeral, Burdette presented Carter’s family with the fire helmet and a plaque with a picture of the Bibb Mills and flames reflecting the likeness of God.
Carter, a friend of local police officers, fire fighters and other public servants, died Saturday at Midtown Medical Center, 11 days after he was shot during an armed robbery attempt outside of the Parkside at Britt David Apartments on Armour Road.
A preliminary autopsy determined that the cause of death was deep vein thrombosis due to a gunshot wound, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Just hours before his funeral, Columbus police announced that Tyquez D Davis, 18, and Travarus Thomas, 20, both had been charged with murder in connection with Carter’s death. Police also issued murder warrants for three other teens, Tauron Stepney, 18; Quamaine Thomas, 18, and Dequoyae Waldon, 22. The three suspects not in police custody are considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Carter’s family, led by police motorcade, arrived at the church just before 1 p.m. They met a crowd of people in the parking lot, which was packed with police cars, fire trucks, and other public safety vehicles.
The mourners represented people of various socioeconomic backgrounds, professions and ethnicities. Among those who attended the funeral Friday were Mayor Teresa Tomlinson and Police Chief Ricky Boren.
“The number of public safety officers that Deonn touched just goes on and on,” said Capt. J.D. Hawk, of the Columbus Police Department, while directing the police bike squad. “And then the people that he touched just within the community. He was just the kid that brightened up everybody when he talked to them.”
At the end of the service, the Public Safety Honor Guard marched to the front of the sanctuary to present Carter with honors. Herlth said a bell is usually four times to single the end of a fire, and the sound of the bell rang four times through the sanctuary.
“Honorary firefighter Deonn Carter has completed his task,” Herlth said. “His duties were well done. The bell rings four times for our comrade’s last alarm. He has finally come home.”
Alva James-Johnson
