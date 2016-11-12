Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Transcendence’

The Columbus Symphony Orchestra continues their season this weekend with “Transcendence: An evening of repertoire by Rochberg, Chopin and Brahms.”
Quite the contrast to recent performances of Beethoven 5 and the CSO’s annual Mozart Festival, the “transcendental” selections present for this concert mark a notably different tone of repertoire that pull from multiple eras of widely varying styles of music.
George del Gobo, maestro of the CSO, programs the concert repertoire every season with a sense of purpose, and always has the audience in mind.
“For this concert, we really focused on works that had a rather cohesive and significant historical importance,” he said. “Like this concert’s title reflects, expect an evening of ‘transcendence.’ This concert will be filled with monumental works featuring luscious lyricism and reflecting the profound influence of Beethoven.”
“Transendence” will feature pianist Claire Huangci. This is her fourth appearance with the CSO. Past CSO performances have included the Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 2 in 2015, the Saint-Saëns Piano Concerto No. 2 in 2013, and the Prokofiev Piano Concerto No. 3 in 2011.
Huangci is thrilled to return to Columbus.
“This is my fourth time here, and every time has been a great pleasure,” she said. “Working with Maestro del Gobo and the orchestra is always so comfortable, relaxed, yet full of lively interaction. I’m very happy to present the Chopin 2nd Concerto this time, as I feel it’s a piece that really speaks to each one of us directly to the heart.”
In addition to the concert, the CSO offers non-traditional audience members the chance to hear the CSO rehearse on the day of the concert. This is achieved through their S’MORES program, a program the CSO is passionate about providing. Their website explains the goal of the program.
“S’MORES are open dress rehearsals with an informal and all-inclusive atmosphere,” Del Gobo said. “The CSO is breaking the financial barrier by encouraging attendees to ‘pay what you want.’ By allowing patrons to set the price, S’MORES eliminates hesitation and exposes people who have not had the capabilities to partake in the music that is being created here in Columbus.”
Del Gobo is personally looking forward to “Transcendence.”
“Aside from the performance of Brahms’ First Symphony, which is one of the great masterpieces of the orchestral repertoire, we are most excited to welcome pianist Claire Huangci back to Columbus,” he said. “She is a special talent, a pianist of sublime skill and grace. Her performance of the Chopin Concerto will be one to remember.”
If you go
What: “Transcendence: An Evening of Rochberg, Chopin, & Brahms”
Where: RiverCenter for the Performing Arts, 900 Broadway
When: 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19
Cost: $30-$38
Call: 706-256-3612 or csoga.org
More to know: S’MORES rehearsal begins at 12:30 p.m.; Know the Score with the Maestro begins at 6:30 p.m.; concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
