Q&A with Sam Wellborn on Chattahoochee Valley Camellia Society’s show

Sam Wellborn has a deep love of camellias.
The retired president of Columbus Bank & Trust owns over 500 camellia plants at his private residence, has a camellia garden named after him at the Columbus Botanical Gardens and is the president of the Chattahoochee Valley Camellia Society.
He also serve as a community leader in multiple roles. He’s in his sixth term on the Georgia Department of Transportation Board, has served as a champion of the arts for decades and has collaborated with countless community organizations on projects throughout the years.
Wellborn recently corresponded with Sunday Arts reporter Carrie Beth Wallace to discuss his involvement with the CVCS and why he thinks everyone in town should attend their upcoming flower show at the Columbus Museum.
Q: How did you personally get involved in the CVCS?
A: Well, first of all, I give my dear mother the credit for my early attraction to camellias. She loved gardening and especially camellias. We always had them in our yard and some of her camellias are still at our old home place in Columbus, some 60 plus years later. She had a beautiful and fairly famous variety, Ville de Nantes, growing under my bedroom window. I can remember taking blooms to my fourth-grade teacher, Miss Fowler, at St. Elmo School. So, my interest in camellias began at an early age and that interest never left me.
I vividly remember Alan Rothschild Sr., a prominent local attorney, asking me several times, maybe 30 years ago, to bring back the Columbus Camellia Society, which existed here in the 1950’s. So, with the help of about 20 other local camellia lovers, we embarked on reestablishing the Camellia Society now called the Chattahoochee Valley Camellia Society.
The purpose of the CVCS is two-fold: to promote and learn about camellias yearround, and to host an annual camellia show. This will be our seventh show since we started and we’ve had a great time during these seven years — all for the love of a beautiful flower.
Q: What is your favorite camellia to grow?
A: That is a hard question. I’m reminded of the saying “your favorite camellia is the last one you saw.” They are all beautiful to me. I like the old varieties like Ville de Nantes, Pink Perfection, Debutante, Professor Sargent, Empress Lindsey Neil and Duchess of Sutherland. However, there have been many, many new introductions in the past few years that are incredibly beautiful such as Holy Pure, Frank Houser, Phyllis Hunt, Terry Gilley, John Newsome and Randolph Maphis.
So to answer your question, if I had to choose one, I’d choose Frank Houser, variegated. It is an astoundingly beautiful flower. And, by the way, that bloom will, I’m sure, be on display at our show.
Q: How did CVCS select this year’s judges?
A: Camellia shows are like a circuit ... most, not all, towns and cities in the South have a camellia show each year. Some of the shows are large and some are small. The larger shows, like ours, attracts exhibitors from all over the South, many of whom are camellia judges. These folks are our friends. We see them each week during the season. So while we do invite the judges, all are welcome to come, judge, bring flowers and be a part of our show. We will attract judges from most of the southern states especially Georgia, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina.
Q: The show is at the Columbus Museum. How did CVCS develop a relationship with the museum? How long has the show been hosted there?
A: Eight years ago, when we started CVCS, we began looking at all of the possible show venues in Columbus ... places like church fellowship halls, city public spaces, etc. Somebody in our group thought of the museum. I immediately called the director and he said, “Yes.” We’ve been there ever since.
The Columbus Museum is the finest, most wonderful venue, on the entire camellia circuit. Our out-of-town visitors tell us how much they enjoy the various art exhibits while they are attending the show. I think it’s a win-win for both organizations, and I hope they will continue to let us stay there. We are most grateful.
Q: What else should our readers know about the show? What can patrons expect from the experience?
A: First, the show is free and open to the public on March 4-5.
Second, you do not have to be a camellia expert to enjoy our show. The flowers that will be exhibited will be incredibly beautiful. A treat will be in store for those that wish to see beautiful flowers ... it’s as simple as that!
We always like to encourage local people to bring their blooms and enter them into the show. We will have CVCS members available to help with the process, and would love to see many people participate. We also offer prizes to our winners. The only thing we ask is for the blooms being entered to be brought to the museum by 9 a.m. on Saturday. This allows ample time to ensure every bloom is entered before judging begins.
And finally, it will be time well spent, on the weekend, taking part of something special for our city. We have many exciting things to do in Columbus these days and this is just one part of the opportunities for everybody.
If you go
What: Chattahoochee Valley Camellia Society’s 7th Annual Flower Show
When: 1 p.m.-5 p.m. March 4 and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. March 5
Where: Columbus Museum, 1251 Wynnton Road
Cost: Free
Contact: bean.cameronrpratt@gmail.com
More to know: After visiting the show, patrons are encouraged to explore the rest of the Columbus Museum and take a tour of the Bradley Olmstead Gardens. Admission to the museum is also free of charge. The 2016 show brought in over 1,500 patrons and 1,200 blooms, so expect a crowd!
Comments