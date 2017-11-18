Small Business Saturday in Columbus includes artists, too

For many years now, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been dedicated nationwide as Small Business Saturday. In an effort to boost economic growth and sustainability for companies with fewer employees, people across the country make an effort to “shop small” each year.
In addition to local restaurants and favorite hometown stores, Columbus’ artists are some of the most influenced by Small Business Saturday.
So where can locals go to support our artists and shop small? Uptown Columbus will host a Small Business Saturday event in conjunction with their weekly Market on Broadway. The market hosts dozens of local artisans, painters, potters, craftsmen and farmers every week throughout its season.
Although Columbus regularly supports these vendors at the market, Small Business Saturday historically draws larger crowds. It is for this reason that the event will take place all day. Uptown’s Small Business Saturday will begin at 9 a.m. with the Market on Broadway and continue after the market shuts down at noon until 6 p.m.
William Bargeron is the owner of Blue Ridge Apothecary. He and his wife, Michelle, opened their small business in 2013, and produce small batch, private label artisan bath and body products, essential oils and teas. Blue Ridge Apothecary is at the Market on Broadway weekly, and grew their company there from the ground up.
Bargeron says that being a small business owner in our community is a wonderful thing.
“Starting a business in Columbus and the Pine Mountain area has been a great experience,” he said. “I have met so many wonderful people, and we get to share our products with them. This is the true reward.”
Small Business Saturday is a tradition that Uptown Columbus still holds at the heart of their mission. A recent online statement from Uptown about Small Business Saturday read, “When you buy from a small business, an actual person does a little happy dance.” Those “actual people” are not only restaurant owners and farmers. They’re arts-based businesses, too.
Another way to support local artists during this time of year is by visiting Columbus’ art galleries. Places like Two Sister Gallery and Galleria Riverside sell the latest works of local artists directly out of their stores. Several galleries in town are participating in Small Business Saturday, but since each represent artists differently it’s a good idea to check with each gallery to see what specials they’re running and when you can shop. Be sure to ask about holiday pop up shops as well. These popular events are a great way to get to see the work of lots of artists at once and sometimes even speak with the artists themselves.
For locals who are out of town or are hosting family for Thanksgiving weekend, there are other ways to support local artists if you’re not able to participate in person on Nov. 25.
Shopping online is an easy and practical way to shop small and support our local artists. Most creative entrepreneurs have websites where customers can purchase individual pieces or book commissions, and many are running online specials through the weekend that they will announce the week of Thanksgiving. An effective way to stay in the loop for online sales throughout the holiday season is to follow local artists on social media. Most will update daily and some even post photos of work in progress.
Kate Waddell is one of those artists. A native of Columbus, Waddell is a painter who has done commissions for local customers and people all over the world through her online website and social media accounts. One of her most recent commissions was for this year’s Steeplechase auction.
Waddell will notify her customers of Small Business Saturday specials via social media. Although not currently based in Columbus, Waddell sells regularly to locals through her website and social media accounts.
“I will be posting my plans for Small Business Saturday on my Instagram story when I have it all figured out,” she said.
Waddell said that Small Business Saturday means a lot to her as a creative entrepreneur.
“Small Business Saturday is a great way for communities to support one another. It allows growth for small businesses which then helps diversify different communities.”
If you go
What: Small Business Saturday
When: Saturday, Nov. 25
Call: uptowncolumbusga.com; https://www.columbusgachamber.com
