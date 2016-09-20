Chipotle Mexican Grill moving toward fall debut on Macon Road

It’s likely that Columbus-area shoppers will be listening to jingling holiday music before the new Chipotle Mexican Grill opens its doors at Cross Country Plaza on Macon Road.
“It’s probably going to be sometime late November or early December. That’s our hope,” Vickie Smith, Cross Country Plaza manager, said Tuesday.
Work on the 2,700-square-foot restaurant began Aug. 23, with Rand Construction Corp. handling the build-out of the space at a cost of $300,000, according to a city building permit.
The Denver-based restaurant chain is going in a storefront formerly home to Radio Shack, which liquidated companywide after the electronics retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early 2015.
Chipotle is locating adjacent to the 2nd and Charles store at Cross Country, which is just off the heavily trafficked Macon Road corridor cutting east to west through the city. This will be the second eatery for the burrito, taco and salad concept, with the other off Whittlesey Boulevard at Columbus Park Crossing.
“I think it’s wonderful for us to be able to get them,” Smith said. “This shows that our area is still very viable, and we keep adding new things every day around this area.”
Aside from Chipotle Mexican Grill, Cross Country Plaza already has several food options, including Deorio’s pizzeria, El Vaquero Mexican restaurant, Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet, Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins, Chuck E. Cheese’s, Firehouse Subs and Subway. A Denny’s restaurant and a McDonald’s front the property.
Adjacent to the property off Auburn Avenue and Mercury Drive are a handful of eateries, including Country’s Barbecue, Speakeasy, Cici’s Pizza, Zaxby’s, Jimmy John’s and American Deli.
Though not food-related, Smith said the shopping center will be adding a dollar store called Angel’s by the end of October or early November. It will be located on the upper level, with the retailer already having two locations in Alabama — one in Montgomery and the other in Birmingham.
Founded in 1993, Chipotle Mexican Grill now operates more than 1,700 restaurants.
