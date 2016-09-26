At Home superstore positioning itself for Peachtree Mall

The home decor superstore known as At Home has sent a major signal once again that it is, indeed, headed for Peachtree Mall in Columbus.
The Texas-based chain on Friday reintroduced the store director job for Columbus on its career page. The company earlier in May had listed the position on the website, but yanked it after apparent negotiations hit a snag. In late August, however, the company said once again it is coming to the Manchester Expressway shopping center.
“We have resumed construction and can confirm our location in Peachtree Mall is expected to open this winter,” said Stacey Sullivan, At Home’s director of public relations and corporate communications. “At Home is excited to expand its Georgia footprint with its (eighth) store in the state opening in Columbus.”
Said the retailer in its store director posting for Columbus: “If you are a motivated, enthusiastic rock star who enjoys a fast-paced team environment laced with challenges and opportunities, you are coming to the right place, come join a FUN team.”
The Garden Ridge, Texas-based company typically employs about 25 people at each location. Last week, it opened a store in Bloomfield, Mich., giving it 118 locations in 29 states.
That appears to be just the beginning of growth for a retailer that less than two months ago held an initial public stock offering on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering was at $15 per share, with the At Home Group stock (Ticker: HOME) on Monday trading just under that. At Home is backed financially by AEA Investors and other investment firms.
“With over 115 stores today and long-term potential for at least 600, we believe there is a long runway of growth ahead,” Lee Bird, At Home’s president and chief executive officer, said two weeks ago as the store released its second-quarter and six-month financial results. The firm reported a profit of $13.6 million through the first half of its year, compared to a loss of just over $44 million in the same period a year ago.
When At Home does open its 86,000-square-foot store at Peachtree Mall, in space formerly home to the now-defunct Parisian department store chain, shoppers can expect a low-pricing model with more than 50,000 items. Inventory will include home and patio furnishings, housewares, rugs, wall art, decorative accent items, and seasonal holiday decor.
