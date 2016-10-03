TSYS was still hiring amid its job and expense restructuring

Credit-card and payment processor TSYS may have just completed a company-wide restructuring, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still hiring for a number of positions in various cities in which it operates.
That includes Columbus, where the global firm is headquartered, as well as in markets across the United States. For instance, a handful of listings posted on Saturday and Sunday were seeking talent in Alpharetta, Ga., Austin, Texas and Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. Those positions include retail account manager, customer service and senior performance marketing manager.
But there were a wide variety of jobs available overall through September, according to the TSYS online career page, from machine operator in Columbus to solutions architect in Alpharetta to process improvement specialist in Tempe, Ariz.
Aside from Columbus, cities in which the high-tech company operates and now have job openings include Austin, Texas; San Mateo, Calif.; Tempe, Ariz.; San Rafael, Calif.; Broomfield, Colo.; Omaha, Neb.; Lehi, Utah; Hauppauge, N.Y.; and the three Georgia communities of Alpharetta, Kennesaw and McDonough.
The latter city, in the Atlanta suburb of Henry County, is a 62,000-square-foot customer service call center opened two years ago by TSYS, with it opting for McDonough over setting up a second center in Columbus, just in case a storm or disaster of some sort should damage one or the other. TSYS initially said the McDonough call center has a capacity of 450 employees, although a Henry County website listing its employers gives a number of 371 workers.
TSYS, which has been quiet during the restructuring that presumably concluded last week, declined on Monday to discuss the company’s hiring. Company spokesman Cyle Mims did confirm that the relatively new McDonough call center is still operating.
Troy Woods, chairman and chief executive officer of TSYS, has said the restructuring, dubbed “TSYS 20/20,” is meant to “maximize efficiencies” at the company and make sure it is operating at “full potential.” It comes with the Columbus firm gobbling up merchant specialty firm TransFirst earlier this year, paying $2.35 billion, with a large chunk of that purchase financed, leaving TSYS to pay it off as soon as possible. Former TransFirst CEO John Shlonsky, who took a senior executive vice president job with TSYS, has resigned and will officially depart the firm effective this Friday.
Zacks Equity Research, in a report last week on TSYS, said the company has been impressive with its “robust” revenue growth, solid cash flow and the diversity it has created with its purchase of prepaid card firm NetSpend and its buyout of TransFirst, which will be a major boost to its merchant business. But it also warned that the firm should be wary about taking on too much debt, saying “its dependence on high leverage raises caution” which could hurt its revenues and shareholder confidence moving forward.
TSYS is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings report on Oct. 25. In the second quarter, it reported a profit of nearly $70 million on revenues of nearly $1.2 billion. Through the first half of this year, it posted a profit of just over $160 million on revenues of $1.89 billion.
