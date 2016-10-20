Carousel with wild animals opens inside Peachtree Mall

Peachtree Mall has a new attraction that will take those hopping aboard for a spin.
A carousel with two decks and a jungle of wild animals opened Thursday at the 3131 Manchester Expressway shopping center. The ride, is located in the JCPenney wing of the mall, features lions, tigers, elephants, zebras and other creatures that people can hop aboard for a fun thrill.
All rides are free on Thursday to introduce the public to the carousel, with a minimum price per ride of $3 after that, along with group rates being offered, said Peachtree Mall general manager Onassis Burress.
The carousel joins other entertainment-style elements inside the shopping center. A children’s play area is located in the Macy’s wing, while a bungee jumping and trampoline apparatus was set up earlier this year in the food court. This is the second time a carousel has been in the center, with one a few years ago located in the middle of the food court.
“There’s added value to the mall experience. It’s shopping plus entertainment, so it sort of touches on both of those points,” Burress said Thursday.
The nearly 810,000-square-foot shopping center has about 100 tenants, including major anchors JCPenney, Macy’s and Dillard’s. The property includes a small strip center, an adjacent discount movie theater and a free-standing Sapo’s Mexican Cocina & Bar eatery.
Tony Adams: 706-571-8574, @ledgerbizz
Comments