Publix preparing to renovate Columbus store over the holidays

1:23 Man faces dog fighting and animal cruelty charges after deputies find 34 emaciated pit bulls Pause

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

3:33 How to decorate Halloween cookies

2:18 Rare touchdown gives little-used tight end Jalen Harris something to smile about

2:01 6 quick and easy DIY Halloween costumes

1:54 Know the signs of heat stress and exhaustion in pets

1:46 Hotdoggers rack up miles and once-in-a-lifetime experiences traveling in iconic Wienermobile

2:05 Why did Auburn DB Joshua Holsey’s eyes light up on fourth quarter interception in win over Ole Miss?

2:31 You won't want to miss this "must see" Halloween display