Restaurant that blends seafood, traditional Mexican fare to open soon

A restaurant concept that offers a mix of seafood and more traditional fare such as burritos and tortas is preparing to open in Columbus, with fish, shrimp, octopus and squid on a menu that also looks to include the Cubana and the Pepito — roasted pork loin and grilled steak on a crusty bread roll.
The De...Mar Cevicheria and Puras Tortas combo is locating at Victory Square, a new strip shopping center adjacent to the new Walmart Supercenter off Victory Drive. The restaurant is part of a small company based in Atlanta and founded in the year 2000.
The original De...Mar Cevicheria does business at Plaza Fiesta, a large shopping center off Buford Highway in DeKalb County that includes a farmer’s market-style outlet, discount stores and more than 100 businesses, many of them catering to Atlanta’s ethnic population.
The seafood menu for De...Mar Cevicheria in Atlanta includes fish, shrimp, octopus, squid and mixed orders of those items by the half pound and full pound. There also are specialty seafood tostadas, shrimp quesadillas, fish sandwiches, diabla (spicy) shrimp and fish fillets, fish tacos, fried tilapia and fish fillets, seafood soup, fish soup and shrimp soup. A kids menu includes chicken fingers and fries, popcorn shrimp, pan-fried fish fillets, and shrimp quesadillas. There also are cocktails that include shrimp, oysters, octopus and campechana, which a seafood mix of shrimp, octopus and oyster.
The Puras Tortas menu in Atlanta includes, of course, tortas, with names such as Cubana, Pepito, Petrolera (breaded steak and roasted pork loin), Espanola (roasted pork loin and chorizo) and Adobada (roasted pork in adobo sauce). The offerings also include guisados, nachos, enchiladas, memelas, burritos, quesadillos, tacos, flautas, pollo (chicken), pambazo, ensaladas and agua fresca.
“Our mission is to serve fresh authentic Mexican cuisine with the highest quality ingredients for a reasonable price,” the company’s website says. “Our diverse menu is comprised of home-style recipes reflecting our rich Mexican heritage and multicultural traditions.”
“De...Mar Cevicheria Restaurant is truly a unique Mexican dining restaurant where you will appreciate the authenticity of every meal we prepare,” the site says. “We’re one of the only places you will find seafood freshly prepared and served to you in person or soon to be delivered straight to your door. We take pride in the fact that we can do that for you.”
The restaurant uses the words community, inspiring, nice, goal oriented, reliable, ethical, devoted, involved, edgy, neighborly, team oriented and service professionals to describe itself.
De...Mar Cevicheria and Puras Tortas operates under a parent company called Chilangos Group, with Carlos J. Chavez listed as its founder and chief executive officer. He could not be immediately reached for comment. The company also lists Baja Zero Cafe and Cien% Natural Cantina Saludable as other concepts it owns.
Victory Square is part of the Walmart Supercenter complex that opened in June at 3515 Victory Drive, on the former site of Baker High School. Aside from De...Mar Cevicheria, the strip center portion includes Little Caesars Pizza, Loan South, Cricket, Verizon, Hibbett Sports, Sassy Beauty, BTJ Wings and T-Mobile. Walmart also has a gas station on the property.
