Mission complete: Baker High School’s historic marker is back

The final piece of the redevelopment of the former site for Baker High School in Columbus is now complete.
A group of the school’s former students gathered last Saturday at the corner of Victory Drive and Benning Drive to dedicate a historic marker that had been torn down during construction of a Walmart Supercenter.
The original marker was erected in 2013 by the Historic Chattahoochee Commission and the Baker High School Alumni Association, which is led by President John Crimmel.
The new Walmart was built on 18 acres of land that once was home to Baker High, which opened in 1943 before closing nearly five decades later in 1991. The red-brick structure was torn down in 2011 following a major fire. The school’s mascot was a lion.
The synopsis on the newly dedicated marker reads:
“Baker High School, originally Baker Village School, opened in 1943 to serve primarily military and Muscogee County students. It was named for Newton D. Baker, U.S. Sec. of War during World War I. During World War II the school contained a canning plant used by growers of local “victory gardens.” The class of 1946 donated a freestanding cornerstone. Former Speaker of the House New Gingrich graduated from Baker in 1961. In 1964 Baker was the largest school in Georgia with 2,800 students.
“In 1969 Donald Ray Johnston (class of ’66) was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. The last class graduated in 1991. Baker served the community for nearly 50 years, producing graduates who excelled in academics, athletics, politics and the arts. In 2011 Baker was demolished. Many of the relationships formed during the school’s existence still remain today. “In the pines of dear old Georgia” here stood the school we love. Baker may be gone, but she continues to ROAR!”
