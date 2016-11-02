Three employees receive Phil Tomlinson Heart of TSYS Award

Three employees of TSYS and its subsidiaries were honored Wednesday with Phil Tomlinson Heart of TSYS Awards.
The awards were unveiled at the Columbus corporate headquarters of the global credit-card and payment processor. Recipients are Sara Banks of Columbus, Vijay Shrivastava of New Delhi, India, and Amy Cromer of Tempe, Ariz.
The Phil Tomlinson Heart of TSYS Award is named after the retired chairman and chief executive officer of the company, with it going to those showing exceptional efforts in volunteering and helping others in their communities. This is the second year for the award, with Columbus employees Raveeta Addison receiving it a year ago.
Tomlinson retired as CEO in 2014, then relinquished the chairman of the board role the following year. He worked 40 years with the company whose roots lie with Columbus Bank and Trust and its parent company, Synovus Financial Corp. Succeeding Tomlinson in both management positions was Troy Woods.
Banks, Shrivastava and Cromer — their nominations reviewed by an 85-person committee — each will be allowed to choose a non-profit organization that will receive a donation from TSYS. Tomlinson made the final pick from the recommended nominees.
Banks, a business systems specialist at TSYS in Columbus, was noted for her volunteerism with the Boy Scouts of America, the company said. She spends more than 60 hours a month with the scouts, including using some of her vacation time. She initially served as her son’s Tiger Den leader, then rose to Cub Master for several dens before taking the role of unit commissioner this year. She works with more than 100 scouts and 20 adult volunteers.
Cromer, who works with TSYS Acquiring Services in Tempe, devotes hundreds of hours a year to an organization called Feed My Starving Children, which ships food to the needy around the globe, and to Maggie’s Place, which offers housing and other services for homeless women who are carrying a child or already have newborns. The company said other causes she is involved with are the Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family program, Relay for Life and Christmas Child.
Shrivastava, who is with India NetSpend in New Delhi, helped launch a group of volunteers who assist non-profit schools, orphanages and senior citizen homes, the company said. His efforts have included helping to raise money for flood victims, collecting books for students, and working to have a water cooler and purifier placed in a home for seniors. NetSpend is a prepaid card marketing and distribution business operated by TSYS.
