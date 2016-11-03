Convergys ‘celebration’ to include music, games, Granny’s Seafood

It has been nearly six months since call center corporation Convergys unveiled plans to locate in Columbus, filling space vacated by a similar company called Road America.
On Friday, Cincinnati, Ohio-based Convergys will be holding a celebration of sorts, cutting the ribbon on its 1838 Victory Drive facility and having what its calls a “community tailgate” that includes food from Granny’s Seafood in Cataula, drinks, games and music courtesy of PMB Radio.
The company says everyone from the community is invited to the event, which will be held 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
“We are excited to officially welcome the local community to our new Columbus facility and meet with our more than 200 new Columbus-based employees as we celebrate our success in building our presence in the community,” said Joe Gissendanner, the Columbus site director for Convergys. “We are proud to be a new employer in the region and expect to grow our team, building our partnership with the community, and celebrating many anniversaries to come.”
When it committed to Columbus in May, Convergys said its plans are to ramp up the local workforce to more than 450 jobs over 18 months, which would the 200 or so full-time workers Road America had on site as it announced last February that it was leaving the Columbus facility after occupying it for a decade.
Convergys provides back-office support for a variety of companies and has hired customer service representatives locally, as well as management, human resources and recruiting staffers. It is always seeking new talent.
Globally, the firm operates more than 150 locations, employing about 130,000 people in 32 countries. Its people speak 58 languages altogether at its centers, it said.
