Popular produce store Marvin’s Market moving to Phenix City

The popular fruit and vegetable store Marvin’s Market is planning a relocation from its longtime north Columbus location to space in Phenix City.
Employees confirmed Friday the market is expecting to make its move from 7550 Veterans Parkway to Phenix Food Locker off Colin Powell Parkway by the end of this year.
Marvin’s Market, which has been in business 34 years, is known for its selection of veggies that includes Mississippi sweet potatoes, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, corn on the cob and squash. Its variety also includes boiled peanuts, local honey and seasonal fruits such as watermelons and cantaloupes.
The store, which typically pipes in country music while customers shop, also has freezer cases from which produce and other prepared meal items can be purchased. Outside its front doors, pine straw, ferns and even rocking chairs are common items for people to buy for their homes.
Jackmar Properties LLC purchased the nearly three-acre Veterans Parkway property from Anchor Group LLC in December 2003, according to city tax records, paying just over $763,000. The 12,800-square-foot structure that has served as the produce market was constructed in 1994, according to the real-estate sales site LoopNet.
The Marvin’s Market land and building has been on the market since April, with an asking price of $1,950,000. The listing notes that Marvin’s Market is located across from an entertainment center with a bowling alley that is “about to open” across the roadway. That would be Stars and Strikes and Launch Trampoline, both of which made their debuts several months ago at 7607 Veterans Parkway.
“Prime retail location. Lots of parking. This is a real estate sale only. Owner intends to continue operating the business elsewhere,” says the listing, which touts the north Veterans Parkway location as being a high-traffic area with great visibility. The property is in the fast-growing north Columbus area, not far from the Interstate 185 and U.S. Highway 80 (J.R. Allen Parkway) intersection.
Phenix Food Services, otherwise known as Phenix Food Locker, is located at 318 Colin Powell Parkway in Phenix City, just off U.S. Highway 280 near the Georgia border. It’s also close to downtown Phenix City and Columbus. The business is known for its bulk sales of meat products, as well as seafood and vegetable items. Phenix Food also has a store on St. Marys Road in Columbus.
The current Marvin’s Market location is 10 to 11 miles from the Phenix Food Services location to which it is relocating, depending on the route taken.
