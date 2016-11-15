Carmike shareholders approve $1.2 billion buyout by AMC Entertainment

Carmike Cinemas shareholders have finally approved the $1.2 billion sale of the company to AMC Entertainment Holdings.
The deal was given the go-ahead by those holding the company’s stock at a special meeting that took place in Atlanta Tuesday. Columbus-based Carmike said the “merger agreement” that had been amended during the nearly eight-month process was approved by 86 percent of the shares voted at the meeting.
“We are pleased with the outcome of today’s vote,” David Passman, Carmike president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “In addition to providing Carmike stockholders with significant value and the opportunity to participate in the upside potential of a combined AMC-Carmike, this transaction creates an opportunity to deliver an even more compelling movie-going experience to more guests in many more locations across the country.”
The sale still requires federal regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Department of Justice, considering it would make AMC the largest movie-theater operator both in the United States and globally. Carmike said it expects the transaction to be wrapped up by early 2017, if not by the end of this year.
Under the agreement between Carmike and Leawood, Kan.-based AMC, those holding Carmike shares will have the option of receiving $33.06 per share or 1.0819 shares of AMC common stock.
Carmike Cinemas operates 271 theaters with 2,923 screens in 41 states, including two first-run complexes and a discount movie house in Columbus.
