Federal student loan consolidation vs. student loan refinancing

If you have student loans, you might be wondering how you can reduce your monthly payments and make paying off your federal student loans easier.
Student loan refinancing and student loan consolidation are both strategies that are often used and, at first glance, they seem quite similar. Both involve taking out a new student loan that will pay off your other student loans and centralize your loan repayment.
But there are significant differences between these two options which are important for student loan borrowers to understand.
Student Loan Consolidation
The federal student loan program offers the option of consolidating your loans. By consolidating your loans, you are essentially taking all of your federal student loans and combining them into one big loan. That often makes it easier for you to repay your student loans since you only have one big loan to pay. When you combine your debt via consolidation, your new interest rate is the weighted average of your previous student loans.
There are a lot of reasons why you might want to consolidate your loans. For example, if you are in danger of defaulting on you federal loans, you can potentially consolidate them and enroll in an income-based repayment plan in order to reduce your payments.
You might also consider consolidating your student loans if you have a variable-rate loan that you want to consolidate into a fixed rate loan. While current student loans do not have variable rates, some loans that were disbursed prior to 2006 were variable rate loans. Borrowers often prefer the certainty of knowing what they will owe via a fixed rate loan versus of the unpredictability of a variable rate.
If you’re consolidating your loans through a federal Direct Consolidation Loan, you can only combine your federal loans and you cannot include your private loans in your consolidation loan. While you could consolidate all your loans via a private consolidation loan, you would lose some of the special benefits or protections if you consolidate your federal loans that way. Also, what is sometimes referred to as a private consolidation loan is generally a refinancing loan.
If you are thinking about consolidating your loans, be sure to find out what the consolidation origination fee will be. Most loans, including federal loans, will charge you a percentage of the loan balance as a fee for consolidation. You won’t have to pay this out of pocket, but it will be added to the loan balance.
Student Loan Refinancing
Student loan refinancing is not offered by the federal government, but there are many banks, and student loan refinance companies that offer loan refinancing options. Student loan refinancing is similar to student loan consolidation in that you get a bigger loan in order to repay all your other loans, but refinancing generally also involves getting a lower interest rate, especially if you have good credit and a stable job.
You can refinance both your federal and your private student loans or you can choose to just refinance your private student loans.
There are some risks to refinancing your federal student loansusing a private loan. For example, there are a lot of hardship provisions offered by the federal government that might not be offered by the private lender like income based repayment or student loan forgiveness programs. You also have more flexibility to change your repayment plan with federal loans.
But if you have a great job and fully expect to be able to repay your loans on time, then it could make sense to accelerate your repayment by refinancing your loans. By refinancing, you can reduce the amount you pay in interest over the life of your loan and you can accelerate your repayment since a larger percentage of your payment could go towards the balance of the loan.
Like with student loan consolidation, there is often an origination fee that you must pay when you refinance your loans. Make sure that you include that fee when calculating any potential savings you can get from refinancing.
Choosing What’s Right for You
If you’re looking for something you can do to help you repay your loans or lower your payments, student loan consolidation and student loan refinancing are both great choices.
When it comes to choosing what’s right for you, you have to weigh all the factors. Depending on how much you owe and how stable your job is, one option might end up being better than the other.
But you don’t necessarily have to choose between student loan consolidation and student loan refinancing. You might decide to consolidate your federal student loans and refinance your private loans.
