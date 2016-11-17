Thanksgiving store openings and closures: How about your favorite?

Peachtree Mall has already said it plans to open its doors at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, not joining some other malls and shopping centers across the U.S. that have decided to remain closed that day. That includes the massive Mall of America in Minnesota.
Thus, it is a mixed bag on which retailers have decided to allow their employees to spend Turkey Day with families and friends, and which ones think they desperately need the extra cash generated on the holiday, plus believe shoppers are going to get their spending fix somewhere that day. Does e-commerce ring a bell?
Closed for Thanksgiving
Here is a list of Columbus-area retailers, according to bestblackfriday.com, that should be closed on Thanksgiving, but reopen bright and early on the more traditional Black Friday:
▪ Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
▪ Academy Sports & Outdoors in Auburn, Ala.
▪ Barnes & Noble
▪ Bed Bath & Beyond
▪ Burlington
▪ Dillard’s
▪ GameStop
▪ Harbor Freight
▪ hhgregg
▪ Hobby Lobby
▪ Home Depot
▪ Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts
▪ Jos. A. Bank
▪ Lowe’s
▪ Marshalls
▪ Mattress Firm
▪ Office Depot
▪ OfficeMax
▪ Petco
▪ PetSmart
▪ Pier 1 Imports
▪ Publix
▪ Sam’s Club
▪ Staples
▪ T.J.Maxx
▪ Tractor Supply Co.
Open on Turkey Day
Here is a list of Columbus-area retailers, according to theblackfriday.com, that should be open on Thanksgiving Day, with their expected opening times:
▪ Best Buy — 5 p.m.
▪ Bealls — 6 p.m.
▪ Big Lots! — 7. a.m.
▪ Dick’s Sporting Goods — 6 p.m.
▪ JCPenney — 3 p.m.
▪ Kohl’s — 6 p.m.
▪ Kmart — 7 p.m.
▪ Macy’s — 5 p.m.
▪ Michaels — 6 p.m.
▪ Old Navy — 4 p.m.
▪ Sears — 6 p.m.
▪ Stein Mart — 5 p.m.
▪ Target — 6 p.m.
▪ Toys R Us — 5 p.m.
▪ Walmart — 6 p.m.
Note that retailers such as Dollar General, Family Dollar, Walgreens and RiteAid will be open, with hours possibly varying by each store.
