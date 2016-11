Harbor Freight Tools recruiting over four days to fill 43 jobs

1:29 Uber begins serving Columbus, here are things you need to know Pause

2:01 New program introduces students to skilled labor careers

0:58 Watch as Muscogee County educator learns he has been awarded an ‘Oscars of Teaching’....and $25,000.

0:52 Huge fight greets early holiday shoppers at Modesto's Vintage Faire Mall

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged hundreds of homes, buildings say officials

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

1:37 Shoppers share how they save big in Columbus Black Friday Sales

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states