Harbor Freight Tools recruiting over four days to fill 43 jobs

Harbor Freight Tools plans a recruiting blitz in December to fill 43 positions at a new store that will open in January in nearby LaGrange, Ga., the Georgia Department of Labor said Wednesday.
The job recruitments take place on four days. They are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8, and then again on Dec. 15 and 16. The job fairs will be held at the LaGrange Career Center, 1002 Longley Place.
Calabasas, Calif.-based Harbor Freight is a seller of tools and equipment, with more than 700 stores across the U.S. It opened a Columbus location earlier this year off Veterans Parkway, adjacent to the Aldi grocery outlet.
Jobs available at the LaGrange store include sales supervisor, logistic supervisors, logistic associates and sales associates. Requirements include being at least 18 years of age with a high school diploma or general education diploma (GED). The supervisor positions require a minimum of one year of management experience. Background checks are required.
Pay for the logistic and sales associate jobs start at $8.50 an hour, the department said, with salaries for the supervisors beginning at $11.40 an hour.
The labor department encourages prospects to visit www.employgeorgia.com to create an account and fill out an application and upload a resume. Those without a resume can prepare them on the site.
For more information, contact the LaGrange Career Center at 706-845-4000.
