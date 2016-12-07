Academy Sports and Outdoors rezoning now headed to Columbus Council

The development of an Academy Sports and Outdoors store on Whittlesey Boulevard cleared its first hurdle Wednesday with the rezoning of 13.46 acres of land receiving a nod of approval by the Columbus Planning Advisory Commission.
The go-ahead from the PAC members is non-binding. Property owner North Highland Assembly of God Inc. now will take the rezoning of the land from a “single-family residential” classification to that of “general commercial” before Columbus Council in the coming weeks for approval or denial.
“With the holiday season and all, we probably won’t get this thing rezoned until the middle of February,” said Columbus attorney George Mize of the timeline for Academy Sports opening its doors, a process that includes a construction window between nine and 12 months. “Once it’s rezoned, they’re going to have to acquire the property, so give it another 30 days. I would think you’re looking at maybe spring of 2018.”
Mize, with the law firm Page Scrantom Sprouse Tucker Ford, is representing North Highland Church and its lead pastor, the Rev. Dennis Lacy, in the rezoning case. He noted that sale of the land from the church to Hammerford Development Co. out of Houston is contingent upon the rezoning.
“Academy Sports is one of the most desired retailers in this region. There’s rarely a week that goes by that I don’t hear somebody mention, hey, we need an Academy Sports,” said Mize during his presentation to the commission.
He cited the Ledger-Enquirer’s Reader’s Choice Awards, which this year ranked Academy Sports the top sporting goods store even though there is no location in Columbus. He also noted a Ledger-Enquirer article titled, “Costco, Bass Pro, Cheesecake Factory top large wish list in Columbus.” Academy Sports was in the Top 10 of desired retailers and restaurants.
“The bottom line is Academy Sports is a retailer that Columbus wants,” Mize said, pointing out the nearest location is about 35 miles away in Auburn, Ala.
Katy, Texas-based Academy Sports and Outdoors, through Hammerford Development, is looking to open a 64,400-square-foot store on the 7221 Whittlesey Blvd. acreage now owned by North Highland Church. Mize said the store would employ up to 125 people.
A couple of smaller outparcel buildings are also planned on the site, he said, with those including convenience-type tenants such as an eyeglass store, restaurants and other small retailers.
The potential development drew a couple of dissenters to the Planning Advisory Commission. David Gray, whose elderly mother lives on nearby Livingston Drive, to the south of the proposed Academy Sports store, expressed concern about any additional traffic, noise, trespassing, dumping and potential crime it might bring. He also mentioned he would be open to selling the property.
Elizabeth Eustis, a Nutmeg Drive resident south of the site also said an increase in traffic, including cars and motorcycles speeding through her Ginger Creek neighborhood, would not be welcome.
“They say money talks, and you can’t stop city hall, and change is inevitable,” deadpanned Eustis, who also said the prospect of viewing the back of a large retail store would not be appealing. The resident, however, also mentioned if it were her land, she likely would be selling it just like the church is attempting to do.
During his presentation, Mize said the developers plan to go beyond basic buffer requirements. That would include adding an 8-foot fence and 20-foot “substantially landscaped” area between the commercial and residential areas. That’s on top of the existing Georgia Power easement and land between the two with topography that would make additional development unlikely.
“From that southeast property line to the north property line (with Ginger Creek and Spring Lake) you’re looking at a minimum of 207 feet, and as they say, brick-to-brick, you’re looking at 400 feet,” he said. “We’re substantially more than a football field away.”
As for traffic along Whittlesey Boulevard, Mize said the developers are prepared to add a traffic signal into the Academy Sports and Outdoors development, along with acceleration and deceleration lanes. The company also would lengthen and improve the left turning lane into the shopping area for vehicles heading in a westerly direction (coming from Moon Road).
“Everybody’s concerns are legitimate — the racing up and down the street, the church’s gate being left open, dumping, theft and burglary, all of those are legitimate concerns,” the attorney said after the PAC meeting. “But a lot of those concerns really have nothing to do with this development. As I said in there, I think the development itself will help with a lot of that, because you’ll have more people in the area.”
Finally, Mize said, the Academy Sports and retail complex would add to the city’s property tax digest each year, while also contributing to its sales tax receipts.
Academy Sports and Outdoors operates more than 225 stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.
