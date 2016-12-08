Chipotle Mexican Grill sets date for opening on Macon Road

The wait is almost over for Chipotle Mexican Grill fans in Columbus.
The Denver-based restaurant company said Thursday it will open its newest location at 3201 Macon Road, in Cross Country Plaza, on Dec. 15 at 10:45 a.m.
Regular hours will be 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Work on the 2,700-square-foot restaurant began Aug. 23, with Rand Construction Corp. handling the build-out of the space at a cost of $300,000. The new location is in space formerly occupied by Radio Shack and adjacent to the 2nd and Charles store at Cross Country.
This is the second eatery for the burrito, taco and salad concept, with the other off Whittlesey Boulevard at Columbus Park Crossing.
