MercyMed of Columbus holds grand opening at facility after expansion

1:50 MercyMed of Columbus brings health care and faith to those in need Pause

0:36 Man pleads guilty to murder of Columbus woman

1:59 A 15-year-old Clinton supporter "scared" over Trump winning key states

1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality

2:06 Chiefs safety told his mom he'd 'be back' after giving her touchdown ball. He was right

1:29 Police respond to shooting on 17th Avenue

1:54 Kerryon Johnson: Offense has to 'hold up its end of the bargain more’

1:27 Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock