Please donate: Life-saving blood needed badly this holiday season

’Tis the season for more travel to and from grandma’s house and to vacation destinations during the holidays.
Thus the need for more blood and platelet donations to not only cover seemingly inevitable accidents, but also routine and emergency surgeries throughout the Chattahoochee Valley and beyond.
That’s why the American Red Cross is urging more people to take the time and drop by their local blood donation centers or take part in a blood drive over the next two to three weeks. That way the gap in donors and their precious life-saving blood can be minimized.
“Many of us celebrate this time of year with loved ones, but patients may spend the holidays and ring in the new year from a hospital room,” said Nick Gehrig, communications director for Red Cross Blood Services.
With that in mind, here’s a list of blood and platelet donation times and places in Columbus and the surrounding area. All types of blood are needed. There are plenty of opportunities, so those who can are asked to do their part. And, remember, be safe out there on the roadways this New Year’s weekend holiday.
For more information, visit redcrossblood.org, download the “American Red Cross Blood Donor App” or call 1-800-733-2767 (1-800-RED CROSS).
▪ Wednesday, noon-7 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Thursday, noon-7 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Friday, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Friday, 2-7 p.m., Greater Peace Baptist Church, 2821 8th St., Columbus
▪ Saturday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Tuesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Tuesday, 12:30-6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 401 Broad St., LaGrange, Ga.
▪ Jan. 4, noon-7 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Jan. 4, 1-6 p.m., John P. Thayer YMCA, 24 14th St. Columbus
▪ Jan. 5, noon-7 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Jan. 6, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Jan. 7, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Jan. 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Cusseta Road Church of Christ, 3013 Cusseta Road, Columbus
▪ Jan. 9, 2-7 p.m., Baptist Tabernacle Church, 849 South Davis Road, LaGrange, Ga.
▪ Jan. 10, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Jan. 11, 2-7 p.m., Reformation Lutheran Church, 1045 U.S. Hwy. 27, Cataula, Ga.
▪ Jan. 11, noon-7 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Jan. 12, noon-7 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Jan. 12, 2-7 p.m., Cascade Hills Church, 727 54th St., Columbus
▪ Jan. 13, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Jan. 14, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Columbus Blood Donation Center, 7490 Veterans Parkway
▪ Jan. 14, noon-5 p.m., LaGrange Mall, 1501 LaFayette Parkway, LaGrange, Ga.
