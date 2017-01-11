Now hiring: At Home moving toward February opening at Peachtree Mall

At Home superstore is moving toward its opening in February at Peachtree Mall on Manchester Expressway, the company said Wednesday.
The home decor and furnishings retailer also is now hiring for the 25 full- and part-time employees it will need to operate the 86,000-square-foot outlet, which will become one of four anchors at the mall. The other longtime anchors are Dillard’s, JCPenney and Macy’s.
The At Home career page shows the store is hiring for store operations associates, store operations specialists, customer support associates, customer support specialists, assistant manager of operations and assistant manager of customer support. The latter two will report to the store director, who already has been hired.
The jobs apparently will be physical in nature at times, with a requirement to lift up to 50 pounds per person or 100 pounds between more than one person. “Loose (sic) that gym membership and start getting paid for working out,” the job description for customer support associate says.
Garden Ridge, Texas-based At Home is locating in the former Parisian department store space at the mall. The space had sat vacant for years until Little Rock, Ark.-based Dillard’s sold the property to Chicago-based General Growth Properties, the parent company of Peachtree Mall, in late 2015. Dillard’s had bought it from Belk Inc., which closed the Columbus Parisian after acquiring the chain.
The Columbus store will be At Home’s eighth location in Georgia. The retailer touts its “everyday low pricing” selection of more than 50,000 items in its superstores, with furniture and accessories for each room of a house, as well as storage, organization, patio and garden goods. “Any Style, Any Budget, Any Reason to Redecorate” is one of the slogans it uses.
