TSYS reports net income of $74 million; adjusted earnings climb

Capping what he called an “exceptional year” in the history of TSYS, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Troy Woods on Wednesday reported net income of $74 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, or 40 cents per diluted share.
That profit was from total revenue of $1.13 billion in the October-December quarter, which was up nearly 58 percent from $716.8 million in the same period of 2015. The surge in revenue indicates the impact from the Columbus-based firm’s largest acquisition in its history, a $2.35 billion purchase of merchant specialty company TransFirst, which was announced last January and completed in April.
“We delivered record financial results, completed our largest acquisition in TransFirst that doubled the size of our merchant business, and finished the year with results in all four segments having met or exceeded our goals,” Woods said in a statement released with the earnings report.
The $74 million in net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders was down just over 9 percent from the $82.8 million posted by the global credit-card and payment processor in the fourth quarter.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations jumped nearly 25 percent increase, rising from $103.9 million in the fourth quarter a year ago to $129.6 million in the latest October-December period. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $266.5 million, which was up nearly 37 percent from the quarter the year prior.
For all of 2016, TSYS reported total revenues of nearly $4.2 billion, a 50 percent increase from $2.8 billion in 2015, again showing the fresh cash flow contributions from TransFirst. Net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders for the year was $320 million, down just over 12 percent from $364 million in 2015.
Adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $516.4 million for full-year 2016, up more than 14 percent from $452.1 million the year before. Adjusted EBITDA was $1 billion, an increase of nearly 25 percent from $833.9 million the previous year.
During the fourth quarter, TSYS said it used $100 million in cash for an accelerated repayment of its debt, which cut the amount it owes by $400 million since the buyout of Hauppauge, N.Y.-based TransFirst. It also said it has combined its North American and International business segments into one, calling the segment Issuer Solutions.
TSYS also said it expects to grow net revenue in 2017 between 8 percent and 11 percent, with adjusted diluted earnings per share increasing from 9 percent to 12 percent for the year. Total revenue is pegged to rise between 14 percent and 16 percent for all of 2017, while diluted earnings per share are projected to increase 23 percent to 28 percent, which is a range of $2.14 to $2.21 per share.
“We expect the momentum of 2016 to continue in 2017,” Woods said. “We are projecting strong organic (existing client) revenue growth and double digit earnings growth as we remain laser focused on executing our strategic plans and delivering outstanding results.”
TSYS issued its earnings release after the stock markets’ close on Tuesday. Its shares rose 13 cents apiece to $53.19 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. That’s not far off the stock’s 52-week trading range of $56.54 per share. The low for the past year is $37.47 per share.
