Consider this strategy for tackling student debt in 2017

Debt is a four letter word, and one that can leave you feeling anguished and frustrated. There are over 40 million Americans who are facing student loan debt. This debt can leave someone feeling frustrated, hopeless and anguished over the way that their earnings are being spent. In fact, when you are facing this type of debt, you may feel as though it may never end.
There are two types of student loans that you can get, one being a private student loan, and the other being a federal student loan. However, they have one thing in common, and that is high interest rates that sometimes make them hard to manage.
To overcome the challenge of paying these loans, there are student loan refinancing companies that offer loan refinancing with lower interest rates. They also have the added benefit of bringing down the monthly payment that is to be made. So, how can you tell if this is the right option for you?
New Repayment Terms
To pay back your loan with ease, all you may need is a new repayment term and you will be able to get back on your feet with the repayments. There are several things that you should review before making the decision to refinance your loan.
The first of these is the repayment period, to establish the length of time that you will be paying back the loan. For most student loans, you will be given ten year repayment to complete the payments. When you opt for refinancing, you can stretch this to up to twenty years. This has the benefit of bringing down the amount that you pay in each month down tremendously.
This then ties in with the interest rate that you are being offered, and here is where you need to be careful. You should look for a refinanced student loan that offers you a fixed interest rate, especially if you are not sure about the stability of the market. This will also make it easier for you to plan for the future, and the best way that you can manage your finances.
With repayment terms, ensure that you do a comparison on the monthly payment, to see whether it is favorable or not. This is the best way for you to tell if you will really be saving money in the long run.
Consolidated Finances
When you have a student loan, as well as other loans and a credit card, it can become confusing when it is time to make all the necessary payments that you need. However, when you choose refinancing of your student loan, it becomes easier to consolidate all of the loans that you have. The benefit of this is rather than making many small payments to service your loans, you can make just one payment per month that will manage all your loans.
You may find that you have a higher monthly payment at the end of this exercise, but the benefit is that you save yourself time and countless calculations. All the difficulty of keeping track of your loans is taken care of with a consolidated loan, leaving you the time to focus on more important things. Like working hard and making a considerable amount of more money.
Financial Independence
When you were getting your student loan, you may have had a cosigner on your student loan to make the entire application process go much smoother. This is great in the short run, but in the long run, you find that you are tied down to this person. If the person has an excellent credit score, at least one that is better than yours, this may not be a bad thing. However, if they do not, you may find that your own credit score is affected as time moves on. As a new graduate, this could be detrimental, and it could mean that you have to repay back your loan with a higher interest rate, or a monthly installment that is high as well.
When you get refinancing, you are able to explore your loan without having a cosigner. This will give you the freedom that you need to be financially independent, and also allow you to change the terms of your loan. This means that you can alter the amount that you are paying back on a monthly basis, so that they can better suit your income. You may even be able to get a lower interest as well, which will automatically result in you saving some money. When you think about it, this could put you in an excellent financial position, and make it much easier for you to plan the future of your own money.
Final Thoughts
Before you jump into making the decision to refinance your loan, ensure that you have looked at all the things that could happen when you choose to do so. Remember, the decision that you will make is a big one which could have a serious effect on your future. The benefits that you can look forward to is increased flexibility in your repayments, which can help you build your finances for the better.
There are some things that you should keep in mind as you are making your decision. If you are unemployed, meaning that you have not reached the stage where you are getting stable income, you should avoid making this change. In addition, if you happen to be in between jobs, until you get yourself some stability, remain with the terms that you have been following. If you have just stepped out of college, give yourself some time to adjust to the way your student loan is working before you make the decision to change everything.
Speak to your peers and find out what the reputation of your potential lender is. They will give you reviews based on their own experiences which could prove to be invaluable. Then, you can make an informed decision.
