Dirt Cheap sets grand opening date for store in Phenix City

Those shoppers in the Columbus-Phenix City area looking for dirt cheap prices on goods ranging from clothing and home items to toys and electronics will have another choice next week.
An ultra-discount store aptly called Dirt Cheap, which features a humorous chicken logo, has scheduled its grand opening for Wednesday at the new Phenix City location, the company’s website says. The store is at 2019 U.S. Highway 280 in Phenix Corners shopping center.
That’s the same shopping center that is in the process of losing its Big Kmart store, which is being closed by Sears Holdings, along with the Kmart store on Macon Road in Columbus and the Sears department store on Whittlesey Boulevard.
To stock its Dirt Cheap stores, the retailer purchases liquidation and overstocked merchandise from retailers, manufacturers and distributors, as well as goods no longer in season, closeouts and items returned by customers. The mix includes clothing, shoes, houseware, home decor, toys, electronics and furniture. The retailer says it sells goods discounted between 30 percent and 90 percent.
While the Phenix City store doesn’t have any “merchandise alerts” listed on the chain’s website, the location on East University Drive in Auburn, Ala., does have a few, giving consumers an idea of what to expect. Its alert is advertising a senior-citizen Tuesday, supercenter merchandise at 50 percent off, all winter clothing and boots at $2 or less on Friday and Saturday, and “underwear and accessories at low, low dirt cheap prices.”
The Phenix City Dirt Cheap is landing in space that formerly was home to A&K Thrift Mall location, which had a brief run at the shopping center before shutting its doors. The property was first used years ago by the FoodMaxx supermarket chain.
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Dirt Cheap opened in 1998, with the chain having grown to more than 70 stores in the Southeast since then. It also operates a handful of Treasure Hunt and Dirt Cheap Building Supplies outlets.
