Strength in numbers: Columbus BBB merges with Macon-Augusta offices

The old adage that there is strength in numbers is one of the reasons that the Better Business Bureau offices in Columbus and Macon, Ga., have merged into one entity, the nonprofit organization’s president and chief executive said Tuesday.
“The trend is that, with the Internet, it opens up so many avenues for consumers to get what they need online,” said Kelvin Collins. “So the trend over the last few years is it has become harder and harder for smaller BBBs to compete.”
Thus came the cost-efficient decision to combine the Columbus office serving west Georgia and east Alabama with that of the BBB’s Macon location that serves central Georgia, although its coverage area stretches to Augusta, Ga., and Aiken, S.C. In all, the combined swath of territory now encompasses 83 counties.
“What this does is allows us to maintain the local presence while consolidating a lot of the same work, because you’ve got two different data bases, you’ve got two phone systems, you’ve got employees doing the same thing in all three of our offices,” said Collins, who is located in Macon, but will visit Columbus a couple of days a week until he hires a branch manager.
The BBB president and CEO said none of the four Columbus employees will lose their jobs. Macon has six employees, with two people staffing the Augusta branch, which Collins said is a growth area. The Columbus office has about 1,100 accredited businesses or members, while the Macon office has about 1,800.
Leonard Crain, who has led the Columbus BBB presence for more than 17 years, will medically retire in May after suffering a debilitating stroke last August.
“It didn’t really take me out, but it did set me aside,” said Crain, who turns 66 in May. “I’m doing better and convalescing, and still have some issues on my right side, but it’s good.”
Crain and Collins had discussed a possible merger between the two Better Business Bureaus for more than two years. Crain said the accredited businesses and consumers who use the Columbus office should not notice any drop-off in service.
“Our services will be there,” he said. “It will be unknown to the public for the most part. They’ll call us and we’ll fulfill their needs. Our staff is still there. They’re good people and doing good work. There will be no major changes at all.”
In fact, Collins believes service levels will increase with the combined staffs covering for each other when calls are received, giving staffers more time to investigate complaints. The Macon BBB, which has held classes on subjects such as ethics and buying a car — including sessions at Shaw High School in Columbus — expects to do more of that type of work and outreach, he said. That includes additional social media engagement to include regular scam alerts and discussion of consumer issues.
“A lot of the things that we’re doing already we’re just going to be able to plug into this (Columbus) area,” he said. “So people will see a lot more from the BBB almost immediately.”
Plans call to expand the overall presence of the newly merged BBB operation to other cities, including Albany, Ga., with Collins saying the goal is to have an office there by 2018 and then grow it slowly and steadily based on the money received from business members.
Terry Tiller, a longtime Ford and Lincoln automobile dealer in Macon, is chairman of the newly combined BBB board of directors. Columbus board chairman Al Gaston, a flooring and carpet business owner, praised the combining of the two organizations.
“We are excited about this merger because of our mutual commitment to fulfilling BBB's mission to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust,” Gaston said in a statement. “By combining the strengths and resources of both trusted organizations, we will increase our ability to serve even more businesses and consumers.”
