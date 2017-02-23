Seafood lovers only three weeks away from new restaurant’s debut

The debut of the highly anticipated Shrimp Basket restaurant is about three weeks away, with the Gulf Shores, Ala.-based restaurant company saying it will open its doors to hungry seafood lovers in mid-March.
Those wishing to land a job at the 5,500-square-foot seafood eatery are invited to show up between 2 and 4 p.m. Friday at the 6073 Veterans Parkway location, where Shrimp Basket will be hiring for all positions. Jobs available, according to the regional chain’s online career page, include general manager, kitchen manager, assistant kitchen manager, assistant manager, cook, kitchen help, servers and host and hostesses.
Shrimp Basket is locating in a small development anchored by Keller Williams Realty River Cities, which includes a new Dunkin’ Donuts outlet already serving customers. The restaurant site had yet to be paved earlier this week, with equipment still being installed.
Launched in 1993, the steadily growing seafood chain has 25 locations in south Alabama stretching north to the Birmingham area, as well as along the Florida Panhandle. There’s also a lone Mississippi eatery in Hattiesburg, with the Columbus location being the first in Georgia. The closest outlet to Columbus now is on South College Street in Auburn, Ala.
The Shrimp Basket menu is known, of course, for its shrimp (to include a shrimp and grits dish), as well as a wide assortment of fried, grilled and steamed offerings of fish, shrimp, crawfish, crab claws, clams and oysters, both cooked and on the half shell. There are steamed platters and shrimp country boil, various po boy sandwiches, specialty seafood burgers and chicken items for those whose taste buds don’t savor seafood. Sides include seafood gumbo and smoked tuna dip, with salads also on the menu. Those with room left over have a choice of key lime pie or funnel cake fries.
The mid-March opening of the seafood eatery coincides with the anticipated opening of another popular restaurant on Blackmon Road in north Columbus. Trevioli Italian Kitchen, a joint venture between Trevor Morris, chef and owner of Trevioli Artisan Pasta Company, and Columbus businessman Sanjay Choudhury. They aim to be entertaining guests by the second or third week of March.
