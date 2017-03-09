Logan Lerman to be star voice in ‘Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero’

The lead voice of “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” a true-story animated film being distributed next year by Columbus-based Fun Academy Motion Pictures, is now set.
The company said Thursday that rising star Logan Lerman will be the voice of Robert Conroy, a World War I soldier who befriends a stray dog that wanders into a training camp prior to his unit shipping out to Europe. Conroy and the dog, named “Sgt. Stubby,” are part of a plot in which the mutt becomes a war hero, saves lives, receives an Army rank, and is celebrated famously in a parade upon returning from war.
Lerman, 25, has starred and appeared in several major films, including the lead role in “Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief.” Other movies include “Indignation,” “3:10 to Yuma,” “The Three Musketeers,” “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “Noah” and “Fury.”
The actor’s earliest roles include William Martin, one of the young sons of star Mel Gibson in the 2000 movie “The Patriot.” “Sidney Hall,” in which Lerman co-stars with Elle Fanning and Kyle Chandler, made its debut in January at the Sundance Film Festival.
“We are very fortunate to find a young man like Logan Lerman who can breathe such life into the story of an ordinary man and his ordinary dog who, together, perform extraordinary feats of valor,” said Richard Lanni, co-writer and executive producer of the film. Lanni also is founder of Fun Academy Motion Pictures.
Joining Lerman as voice cast members in “Sgt. Stubby” are Academy Award nominees Helena Bonham Carter of “Ocean’s 8” and Gérard Depardieu of “The Life of Pi.” The director is Bibo Bergeron and the composer of the film’s score is Patrick Doyle.
The film is produced by Labyrinth Media & Publishing, while animation work is being performed in Paris and Montreal by Mikros Image, a Technicolor company.
Fun Academy will distribute the film throughout North America, with it scheduled to premiere on April 13, 2018.
