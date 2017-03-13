New grocery store to enter Phenix City market

A small Montgomery, Ala., grocery store chain in preparing to enter the Phenix City market as the anchor to a new shopping center that is being built on U.S. 431 South.
Renfroe’s Market, with two stores in Montgomery and one in Dadeville, plans to open a store in 39,000 square feet of space in the new shopping development, Phenix City Finance Director Steve Smith confirmed Monday.
The grocery store will be part of a 19-acre, 75,000-square-foot retail shopping center near Chattahoochee Valley Community College. In December, Phenix City Council entered into an agreement with Dallas-based Altera Development, which has an office in Birmingham, Ala., to develop the center.
The development will be on 431 in the area of College Drive across 431 from the college entrance. At the time of the announcement, city officials anticipated a big box retailer a secondary large retailer as well as smaller businesses and possibly restaurants. Renfroe’s Market will be the big box retailer that was expected, Smith said.
The Phenix City Planning Commission is meeting Tuesday and the development, as well as Renfroe’s Market, are expected to be discussed.
Chuck Williams: 706-571-8510, @chuckwilliams
