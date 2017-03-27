TSYS to lease space in premium 50-story One Atlantic Center in Atlanta

Credit-card and payment processor TSYS confirmed Monday it plans to lease about 10,000 square feet of space in One Atlantic Center, a premium 50-story office tower in the Midtown area of Atlanta.
“It’s really just some additional meeting and conference room space and it’s also going to allow some convenient access for client and team members,” said TSYS spokesman Cyle Mims, noting that the office will be home to about 30 employees by the end of 2018. The lease has yet to be signed, he said.
(TSYS to create 145 jobs in Columbus, Ohio)
“So if you’re a client flying into Atlanta and don’t have a lot of time, you won’t have to drive up to our Alpharetta office or drive down to our Columbus office,” he said. “It will be a space right there in Midtown that we can hold quick meetings if somebody needs to come into town and get back out of town.”
The upscale One Atlanta Center space also will be used by various TSYS employees and executives when necessary as a central meeting site, Mims said. That includes TSYS President and Chief Operating Officer Pamela Joseph, who resides in Atlanta and splits her time between the company’s Alpharetta office about 24 miles north of the Midtown area and the firm’s corporate headquarters overlooking the Chattahoochee River in downtown Columbus. Joseph’s primary office is in Columbus.
One Atlantic Center at 1201 West Peachtree St. is considered class A office space in a posh area of Atlanta. It is not far from Piedmont Park, Georgia Tech, Fox Theatre, and other arts and symphony venues. The Federal Reserve Bank in Atlanta is nearby, and there is a plethora of high-end restaurants scattered through Midtown.
TSYS employs about 11,500 around the world. Of those, just under 5,000 people earn a paycheck at its corporate headquarters in downtown Columbus and at other facilities in the city, including a card and statement production operation off Moon Road.
The company’s office at 4501 North Point Parkway in Alpharetta houses the division that handles loyalty, or rewards, programs for various TSYS clients, which include credit-card issuers, banks and retailers. Austin, Texas-based NetSpend, the company’s prepaid specialty firm, also has staffers on site.
In all, there are about 1,000 TSYS employees in the Atlanta area, Mims said.
“We have a lot of offices across the country,” he said.
The move to add office space in Midtown Atlanta comes with TSYS also planning to open a card-production facility in Columbus, Ohio, that state’s capital. That site is expected to create nearly 150 full-time jobs.
“The primary function of it is it’s going to establish an in-house disaster recovery facility for our card-production business” in Columbus, Ga., Mims said in February. “It will also allow for future growth opportunities in that business.”
