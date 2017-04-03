Creative talent flocking to Columbus this week for Creative South

More than 800 creative minds with creative talent from the U.S. and four countries are coming to Columbus this week for Creative South.
The four-day conference, which starts Thursday, is geared toward ultra-talented people who excel as graphic designers, photographers, digital media artists, hand letters and developers, the Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau said Monday.
The gathering kicks off Thursday with workshops at the Troy University Riverfront Campus in Phenix City, with an evening mixer on the Frank K. Martin Pedestrian Bridge over the Chattahoochee River. That will include an “InkWars” competition and fireworks.
Speaking presentations will begin 8:30 a.m. Friday inside the Emily Woodruff Hall at the Springer Opera House, with the discussions continuing through Saturday evening. The finale on Sunday morning at the Springer will be a class centering on creativity, the CVB said, and the need to “have no fear in your beliefs, and that God through creativity can change the world.”
This is the seventh year for Creative South, which uses the catchphrase, “Come as friends and leave as family.”
The event, according to its Facebook page, is sold out.
