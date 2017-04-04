NWS: Severe storms, possible tornadoes in Columbus area Wednesday

The blustery storm that pushed through the Columbus area Monday afternoon could be the appetizer for a major round of severe weather — including a possible outbreak of tornadoes — now being forecast Wednesday morning and afternoon for much of the Southeast.
The National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Ga., released a hazardous weather outlook statement Tuesday afternoon calling for scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms Wednesday during the day and into the night.
“Damaging winds, large hail, several tornadoes and frequent lightning will be the main hazards,” the weather service said. “Heavy rain can also be expected with minor flooding possible. Strong and gusty winds can be expected on Thursday.”
With a high near 80 on Wednesday and a much cooler mass of area pushing in behind the coming fronts, rainfall amounts could be between 1 to 2 inches, the National Weather Service said. It could also help trigger the severe storms with the hail, straight-line winds and possible tornadoes.
The forecast for Wednesday night is for showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., with possible severe weather. The rain should then begin to subside as the gusty winds enter the Chattahoochee Valley.
The high on Thursday is now projected to be near 64 with sunny skies, with lows dipping to around the mid-40s that night. By Sunday, the highs will be back up to near 80 degrees once again.
The Weather Channel’s Weather.com currently shows thunderstorms entering the city around 5 a.m. Wednesday, with the potential threat growing through the lunch hour. Its forecasts a surge to “strong storms” between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., with precipitation tailing off until a final round of thunderstorms moves through the area between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson issued a statement Tuesday in advance of the possible nasty weather headed in the direction of the city.
“Numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop in the late morning with another round of storms moving through Columbus in the late afternoon and early evening,” her statement said. “There is the possibility of damaging winds, large hail and several tornadoes with both rounds of storms. Do not be out during these times if it is not absolutely necessary.”
Tomlinson noted residents should use the city’s 911 dispatch center for true emergencies. Reports of fallen trees and limbs should be made to the Public Works Department at 311.
The mayor also released these severe weather safety tips:
▪ Stay off roadways during and immediately after storms to allow for cleanup and emergency vehicles to do their jobs
▪ Have your cellphone batteries fully charged
▪ Fill up your vehicle with a full tank of gas
▪ Make sure you plenty of water and non-perishable food
▪ Develop a communication plan with family members
▪ Treat all fallen lines as if they are live wires that could kill you. If in a vehicle, stay in it until you’re certain emergency crews have disabled the electricity and it is safe
