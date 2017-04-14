Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones coming to Columbus for ‘Ballplayer’

He’s projected to be a first-ballot Major League Baseball Hall of Famer in 2018 at Cooperstown, N.Y.
But for one spring afternoon in Columbus, the retired Atlanta Braves All-Star third baseman will be signing his new book, “Ballplayer.”
Jones, now a special assistant to baseball operations with the Braves, is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. April 22 at Barnes & Noble, 5555 Whittlesey Blvd., at Columbus Park Crossing. That’s two days before his 45th birthday.
Just like the game of baseball, there are ground rules on how the book-signing will be conducted, the bookstore said Friday. Those who buy a copy of “Ballplayer” at Barnes & Noble before or the day of the event are eligible to receive a wristband starting at 8 a.m. April 22. The bands are to be given out on a first-come, first served basis.
Those purchasing books before the signing day must present their receipt showing it was bought at Barnes & Noble. At the time of receiving a wrist band, which is required to enter the signing line, customers will be given a time to return to the store and signing line as Jones arrives. Children are allowed to accompany a parent or guardian in the line without the band.
Autograph guidelines include Jones signing up to two copies of his book per customer, although he will not personalize them. He will not sign anything other than the books, including memorabilia and promotional items. He also will not accept any gifts from those in line.
Jones made his debut as an Atlanta Brave in 1993, racking up 468 homeruns, 1,623 runs batted in and 2,726 hits before retiring from the team in 2012. He had a career .303 batting average, with the Braves retiring his number “10” and inducting him into the team’s own hall of fame in 2013. He time in Atlanta included a run of 12 division titles, three National League pennants and a World Series victory in 1995. He was an eight-time All-Star.
“Ballplayer,” released this month, was co-written by Jones and Carroll Rogers Walton. Released by Penguin Random House, the book “tells the story of a small-town kid who dreamed of playing in the major leagues and his rise to sports stardom during the modern era of baseball.” In other words, the Chipper Jones story.
