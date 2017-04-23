Barbecue restaurant offers free ribs, drink, $2,500 cash drawing

How does a free half rack of baby back ribs, a tall beverage, a special edition rib T-shirt and the opportunity to win $2,500 in cash sound to you?
That’s what Shane’s Rib Shack at 7529 Veterans Parkway in Columbus is serving up to the first 101 customers in line next Saturday, general manager Patrick Harris said via email on Sunday. The line that begins at 8 a.m. that day is part of the restaurant’s annual “Rib Giveaway” to kick off barbecue season, he said, and to say thanks to loyal customers.
(Shane’s Rib Shack coming to north Veterans Parkway in Columbus)
Aside from the immediate food, 20-ounce drink and T-shirt, the first 101 people in line also are eligible for a drawing at all participating locations to take home one of five $2,500 cash prizes companywide. The eatery said the winners will announced by 5 p.m. Saturday.
“Not only does the event provide an opportunity to kick off BBQ season, but it also serves as a way for Shane’s Rib Shack’s staff to truly show their appreciation to the city of Columbus for its support,” Harris said.
Shane’s Rib Shack was founded in 2002 in McDonough, Ga., and started selling franchises two years later. It has grown to 75 locations. The Columbus location opened its doors just over two years ago.
This is the eighth year that Shane’s Rib Shack as a whole has done the promotion to kick off barbecue season.
