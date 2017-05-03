Millennials buried under student debt may get some relief from employers

By Drew Cloud
Americans owe more than $1.3 trillion in student loans, and millennials hold most of that total – both in the number of borrowers and total amounts borrowed. About 65 percent of outstanding higher education loans are held by people who are 40 years old or younger, according to the New York Federal Reserve.
So, it’s not surprising nearly 90 percent of borrowers said they would commit to a job for five years in exchange for help with student loans, according to an American Student Assistance survey. And in a separate survey, 34 percent of borrowers said that student debt has forced them to put off starting a family.
Although some companies like Staples, PwC, ChowNow and Natixis Global Access Management offer a student loan repayment perk for employees, the Society for Human Resource Management still has found that only about 4 percent of all employers offer any kind of student loan benefit. Further, 75 percent of employers questioned by American Student Assistance said they did not offer any guidance or assistance on student loans.
That means most borrowers are currently left on their own to cope with student debt loads. More than half the respondents in American Student Assistance’s study said they worry about their debt burden, and 40 percent said that stress has weakened their health and their focus at work.
However, some of that could change if Congress passes some bills that would create incentives to employers to create student-loan repayment assistance programs to help employees manage and pay off educational debt. For example, the bipartisan Employer Participation Student Loan Assistance Act in the House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee, if passed, would allow employers to contribute up to $5,250 annually toward employees’ student loans tax free.
The deduction for companies would be comparable to the existing tax benefits for tuition reimbursement, Representative Rodney Davis of Illinois said. “This would be a simple change in the tax code that would be a net benefit to taxpayers,” he said, adding that ultimately, it would also help the government save money on student loan defaults.
A bill like this could increase the number of companies offering employees student debt help to 26 percent, said David Klein, head of loan refinancing firm CommonBond.
Lawmakers have proposed similar plans in previous sessions of Congress, but none have passed. This one, though, may have legs, some say, with more than 30 bipartisan cosponsors.
Still, it isn’t without its critics. Matthew Chingos, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute, calls the bill “a regressive handout to the wealthiest borrowers.” He notes “The largest benefits go to individuals with the most student debt, who are least likely to default on their loans. A worker with $10,000 in debt could only use the benefit for two years, whereas a worker with $100,000 in debt could use it for 20 years.”
