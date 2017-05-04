Local CEOs discuss economic concerns, over-regulation, North Korea, and more

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project Pause 4:38 Taking a look inside Trevioli Italian Kitchen 4:00 Audrey Boone Tillman receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award 3:23 Synovus Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling talks with the Ledger-Enquirer following the annual shareholders meeting 1:16 Synovus employees deliver more than 250 pairs of shoes to SafeHouse Ministries 2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events 0:37 Large tree falls onto school playground 1:30 Firemedic Sgt. James Bloodworth, Jr., is named firefighter of the year 2:27 Columbus, Phenix City weather for May 5 from WRBL's Bob Jeswald 2:46 Summer Theater Festival to bring several new shows to downtown Columbus Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Synovus Financial Corp. CEO Kessel Stelling talks about the Cabela's Inc. assets purchase, the name upcoming name changes for its banks and the new Atlanta Braves stadium. Robin Trimarchi The Ledger-Enquirer