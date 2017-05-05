City to test lane closures on 13th Street; could become permanent

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project Pause 4:38 Taking a look inside Trevioli Italian Kitchen 3:23 Synovus Chairman and CEO Kessel Stelling talks with the Ledger-Enquirer following the annual shareholders meeting 4:00 Audrey Boone Tillman receives the 2017 SISTERS Inc. Women of Courage Award 2:57 One of three men accused in fatal shooting offers his version of events 3:11 Shane Larkin of the Early College Academy is named Teacher of the Year 1:13 Artbeat of Columbus: "Welcome the Dragonflies" adds artistic touch to downtown walkway 1:36 Father of hit-and-run victim talks about losing his daughter 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 5:03 Grandmother of hit-and-run victim talks about losing her only granddaughter Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

The portion of 13th Street in Columbus from 5th Avenue to 13th Avenue will be closed for two weeks to see if the slower traffic and pedestrian/bicycling areas should be made permanent. Take a ride along the impacted street. (Video by Tony Adams) Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com