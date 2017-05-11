Where they rank: Columbus-area employers among ‘America’s Best’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:38 Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project Pause 2:07 Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 2:28 The Olivia D. Amos birthing center is unveiled at Columbus Regional Health 2:44 Mayor Teresa Tomlinson: excerpt from 2014 Sunday Interview 3:10 Checking out the new Outskirts Sports Bar & Grill 3:12 Gang expert tells the origin of the "1%" designation and how the Outcast bikers fit the description 1:12 Jordan senior says working "extra hard" is helping her overcome odds 1:37 REACH scholarship to make college dreams reality 1:41 Witness to court: "Dominic was a good man." 4:47 Columbus mayor makes decision on running for statewide office in 2018 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

On Thursday morning, TSYS gathered for its annual meeting of shareholders inside its downtown Columbus campus auditorium. It was the final meeting with Jim Blanchard and Jimmy Yancey as directors on the TSYS board, with the two not up for re-election by shareholders. They have served on the board since TSYS became a publicly traded company in 1983, with it still a subsidiary of Synovus Financial Corp. at the time. It was spun off from Synovus as a standalone company in 2007. Blanchard is a retired chairman and CEO of Synovus, while Yancey is a retired Synovus chairman, president and chief operating officer. Mike Haskey The Ledger-Enquirer