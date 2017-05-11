Where they rank: Columbus-area employers among ‘America’s Best’

The Forbes magazine 2017 lists of “America’s Best Employers” and “America’s Best Midsize Employers” have been released and several local companies are on it.
In the large employer category, credit-card and payment processor TSYS comes in at No. 430 and supplemental health and life insurer Aflac ranks No. 478.
The midsize employer list includes Columbus Regional Health at No. 136, Auburn University at No. 177 and regional bank Synovus Financial Corp. at No. 267.
Forbes said research firm Statista surveyed 30,000 workers across America for their opinions about the companies they work for day in and day out. The process included asking employees to rank their own company from 1 to 10 on how likely they would be to recommend it to friends and family.
“Those results were the most important factor in determining a company’s ranking on this list,” said Forbes, which said Statista also factored in employees’ recommendations of other companies.
The top 10 in the large employer category are:
▪ 1. Costco Wholesale
▪ 2. Google
▪ 3. REI
▪ 4. Memorial Hermann Health Association
▪ 5. United Services Automobile Association (USAA)
▪ 6. MD Anderson Cancer Center
▪ 7. Penn Medicine
▪ 8. Mayo Clinic
▪ 9. City of Austin
▪ 10. Wegmans Food Markets
Here are other companies with a Columbus-area presence on the list:
▪ 23. Coldwell Banker
▪ 25. Navy Federal Credit Union
▪ 30. Publix Super Markets
▪ 39. H&M
▪ 78. Home Instead Senior Care
▪ 86. Norfolk Southern
▪ 116. Southern Company (Georgia/Alabama Power)
▪ 119. Charter Communications (Spectrum)
▪ 135. CarMax
▪ 142. Raymond James Financial
▪ 165. Sephora
▪ 190. Texas Roadhouse
▪ 214. Century 21 Real Estate
▪ 217. BB&T
▪ 218. Tuesday Morning
▪ 226. Keller Williams Realty
▪ 246. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
▪ 251. Marco’s Pizza
▪ 253. Aldi
▪ 264. Golden Corral
▪ 282. U.S. Department of Defense
▪ 304. FedEx
▪ 306. Logan’s Roadhouse
▪ 312. Sherwin-Williams
▪ 321. Buckle
▪ 341. Mary Kay
▪ 344. Edward Jones
▪ 366. IBM
▪ 382. Anthem (BlueCross BlueShield)
▪ 384. State Farm
▪ 396. Johnson Controls
▪ 397. Progressive
▪ 399. Ashley Furniture Industries
▪ 412. Cardinal Health
▪ 420. United Parcel Service (UPS)
▪ 421. Foot Locker
▪ 432. Allstate
▪ 447. American Eagle Outfitters
▪ 463. Carter’s
▪ 464. Geico
▪ 490. Textron
▪ 491. AT&T
▪ 496. Quest Diagnostics
▪ 498. US Foods
▪ 500. Darden Restaurants
(Click here for the entire Forbes best large employer list)
The top 10 in the midsize employer category are:
▪ 1. LUSH
▪ 2. Rackspace Hosting
▪ 3. New Seasons Market
▪ 4. Celgene
▪ 5. National Credit Union Administration
▪ 6. Slalom Consulting
▪ 7. Gartner
▪ 8. Georgetown University
▪ 9. CDM Smith
▪ 10. JM Family Enterprises
(Click here for the entire Forbes best midsize employer list)
