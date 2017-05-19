Home and fire security firm A-COM acquires Columbus company

Columbus-based home and business security company A-COM Integrated Solutions said Friday it recently acquired Beck and Associates Network Solutions Inc.
“This acquisition further strengthens the AIS scope of services in the areas of network security and IT support,” A-Com said in a release.
Financial terms of the deal were not released. A-COM said Beck and Associates customers will now fall under its brand, although the company will be relocating from its own longtime location on north Veterans Parkway to Beck and Associates’ former office at 5729 Whitesville Road.
A-COM Integrated Solutions is the commercial division of parent company, A-COM, which was founded in 1973 by Wayne Beck as a security and fire alarm business, with sons Jeff and Jason eventually joining him. It has grown to more than 20,000 monitored accounts, with additional locations in the Georgia cities of Macon, McDonough, Tifton, Jesup, Stockbridge and Dublin.
(Job Spotlight: Jeff Beck, President of A-com Integrated Solutions)
Beck and Associates Network Solutions Inc. launched in 2004 in Columbus, with it specializing in setting up and supporting computer systems and networks for small businesses. It distributes more than 200,000 computer- and network-related products, according to its website.
Comments