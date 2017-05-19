Founded in 1973, home and fire security company A-COM has grown to more than 20,000 monitored accounts and locations in seven Georgia cities, including Columbus. --
Founded in 1973, home and fire security company A-COM has grown to more than 20,000 monitored accounts and locations in seven Georgia cities, including Columbus. -- Image from flickr
Founded in 1973, home and fire security company A-COM has grown to more than 20,000 monitored accounts and locations in seven Georgia cities, including Columbus. -- Image from flickr

Business

May 19, 2017 12:33 PM

Home and fire security firm A-COM acquires Columbus company

By Tony Adams

tadams@ledger-enquirer.com

Columbus-based home and business security company A-COM Integrated Solutions said Friday it recently acquired Beck and Associates Network Solutions Inc.

“This acquisition further strengthens the AIS scope of services in the areas of network security and IT support,” A-Com said in a release.

Financial terms of the deal were not released. A-COM said Beck and Associates customers will now fall under its brand, although the company will be relocating from its own longtime location on north Veterans Parkway to Beck and Associates’ former office at 5729 Whitesville Road.

A-COM Integrated Solutions is the commercial division of parent company, A-COM, which was founded in 1973 by Wayne Beck as a security and fire alarm business, with sons Jeff and Jason eventually joining him. It has grown to more than 20,000 monitored accounts, with additional locations in the Georgia cities of Macon, McDonough, Tifton, Jesup, Stockbridge and Dublin.

(Job Spotlight: Jeff Beck, President of A-com Integrated Solutions)

Beck and Associates Network Solutions Inc. launched in 2004 in Columbus, with it specializing in setting up and supporting computer systems and networks for small businesses. It distributes more than 200,000 computer- and network-related products, according to its website.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project

Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project 1:38

Bradley Company breaks ground on major riverfront development project
Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board 2:07

Yancey and Blanchard retire from TSYS board
Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters 2:18

Get a sneak peek at Char-Broil's new Global Headquarters

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos