Summer deal: KidsPack movie ticket, popcorn, fruit snack, drink for $4

The Hollywood Connection and its AMC Ritz 13 movie theater won’t be participating in the summer KidsPack deal being offered by AMC. That $4 deal will be at the Peachtree 8 on Manchester Expressway. However, Hollywood Connection does offer a supervised summer camp. Following its December purchase of Carmike Cinemas, AMC said it currently doesn’t plan changes to Hollywood Connection. -- Photo by Tony Adams tadams@ledger-enquirer.com